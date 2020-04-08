Home

Howard SHIELDS

Notice

Howard SHIELDS Notice
SHIELDS Howard Betty and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent sad loss of Howard. Also for all the cards, flowers and phone calls received. Grateful thanks to Doctor Page, Leven Health Centre and Doctors and staff of Ward 54, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, who looked after Howard so well. Special thanks to Denis Madden for a comforting service and to Terry, Nicola and the staff of Co-operative Funeralcare, in Leven, for their great help with funeral arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 8, 2020
