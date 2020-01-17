|
RAMAGE Ian Burn (Cupar)
On 6th January, 2020, aged 77. Dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved father of Janet, Jimmy and Katharine, a dear brother to Betty and the late Jim and Dorothy and an adored grandad. Funeral service on Monday, 27th January, in Cupar Old and St Michael of Tarvit Parish Church, Kirkgate, Cupar, at 3 p.m., thereafter to Dundee Crematorium, for 4.30 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, will be accepted at the service for Alzheimer Research UK.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 17, 2020