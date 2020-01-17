Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian RAMAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Burn RAMAGE

Notice Condolences

Ian Burn RAMAGE Notice
RAMAGE Ian Burn (Cupar)
On 6th January, 2020, aged 77. Dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved father of Janet, Jimmy and Katharine, a dear brother to Betty and the late Jim and Dorothy and an adored grandad. Funeral service on Monday, 27th January, in Cupar Old and St Michael of Tarvit Parish Church, Kirkgate, Cupar, at 3 p.m., thereafter to Dundee Crematorium, for 4.30 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, will be accepted at the service for Alzheimer Research UK.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -