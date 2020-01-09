Home

CAMERON Ian Duncan Suddenly, at his home, on Sunday, 29th December, 2019. Ian, aged 81 years, of Kirkcaldy. Loving dad of Alan, Sandra and Izzy. A respected father-in-law, caring pappy, brother, uncle, also a loving ex-husband of Pat. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 15th January, at 2.15 p.m. All welcome and dress as you like, as Ian would do. There will be a retiral collection for the RAF benevolent fund to donate to if you wish, thank you.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 9, 2020
