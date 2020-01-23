Home

CAMERON Ian Duncan The family of the late Ian, would like to thank neighbours, friends and members of extended family for their kind messages of condolences and for joining them at the crematorium, on 15th January, 2020. We would also like to thank Bennochy Centre medical staff, Graham Primrose for his comforting service, Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for their excellent support and to the staff of the Strathearn Hotel for their hospitality. The sum of £390 was raised for the RAF Benevolent Fund.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 23, 2020
