ROSS Ian Peacefully, at home in St Andrews, with one of his loving daughters by his side on Wednesday, 8th July, 2020, Ian (Gaffer), aged 93. Dearly loved husband of the late Maggie, much loved dad of Alison and Sally-Anne and devoted Poppy to Angus and Archie. Adored uncle and friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Ian was one of life's true gentlemen, who lived life to the fullest. The funeral will be private due to current restrictions. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Fife Today on July 17, 2020