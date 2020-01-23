Home

WHYTE Ian Suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 20th January, 2020, Ian, aged 79 years, of Glenrothes, formerly of Thornton. Beloved husband of the late Nan, loving dad to Billy, Julie and Carole and father-in-law to Valerie, Kenny and Jamie, also a loving grandad and great-grandad to Louise, Robbie, Mackenzie and Jace. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 3rd February, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 23, 2020
