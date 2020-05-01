Home

Irene McKENZIE

Irene McKENZIE Notice
McKENZIE
Irene Peacefully, on Tuesday, 28th April, 2020, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, after a short illness, Irene (nee Brown), aged 85 years of Cupar and late of Ayton Smithy, beloved wife of the late Jock, much loved mum of Fiona and Moira and their husbands, Malcolm and Adam, loving granny to Robbie and Kirsty and their spouses, Emma and Willie, devoted great-granny to Jack and a dear sister, aunt and friend. Funeral private. A service of celebration for Irene's long and happy life, to which all are welcome, will be announced later.
Published in Fife Today on May 1, 2020
