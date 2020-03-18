|
REDPATH Irene Peacefully, at Marchmont Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 12th March, 2020, Irene Doris (nee Plews), after a long and fulfilled life, aged 102 years. Beloved wife of the late George, a much loved mum, gran and great-gran and a dearly loved auntie.
Sadly missed by all.
Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Saturday, 21st March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given for Dementia UK on leaving the service, if so desired. The family wish to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Marchmont Care Home for the kind care and attention and to the doctors and staff at Pathhouse Surgery for looking after Irene.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 18, 2020