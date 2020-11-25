|
DAVIE Isabel Peacefully, in the tender care of the dedicated, caring staff of Auchtermairnie Care Home, on Wednesday, 18th November, 2020. Isabel, aged 95 years, a loving wife of the late Jackie, a precious and much loved mum of Barbara, Walter, Bill, Sheila and Derek, special mother-in-law to Sandy, Mary, Evelyn, Bob and Jennifer, a proud wee gran, devoted great-gran and a doting great-great-gran.
Isabel will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 1st December, at 1.30 p.m. Due to the social distancing measures currently in place surrounding the Covid19 outbreak, the number of attendees at the service is strictly limited. Please show your support for the family and pay your last respects to Isabel by either lighting a candle or raising a glass to privately remember Isabel at this time.
Isabel will live on forever in the hearts of all who loved her.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 25, 2020