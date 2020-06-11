|
ADAMSON Isabella (Isa) Peacefully, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, 4th June, 2020, Isabella (Isa), aged 87 years, beloved wife of the late Tam, loving and much loved Mum of Sandra, Cam, John, William and Angela, dear mother-in-law to Andrew, Dan and Lorraine, special Gran to Ellie, Millie, Kelly, Gordon and Candice. "Isa is already sorely missed by all who knew and loved her". Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 16th June, at 1.30 p.m. Due to the current social distancing measures in place, this service is strictly for immediate family members only. Please show your support for the family by lighting a candle to remember Isa privately at this time.
"Forever loved and remembered with a smile".
Published in Fife Today on June 11, 2020