O'MALLEY Isabella "Ella" Margaret
(nee Whyte) Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, with her loving family by her side, on Saturday, 4th July, 2020.
Ella, aged 86, much loved Mum to Stuart, Ross and Graeme, dear mother-in-law to her two Karen's, very proud gran to Michael and Jennifer, Michael, Fraser and Euan, Emma, Kerry and Laura, great-gran to Nola, Wren, Harry, Cameron, Marty, Jay and Bradley, special aunt and dearest of friends. Ella is already sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service took place at Torbain Parish Church, on Tuesday, 14th July, at
1.15 p.m., then to Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Due to the current social distancing measures in place, this service was strictly for immediate family members and close friends only.
Forever loved and remembered with a smile,
Ella was our little ray of sunshine.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to the extremely kind and caring staff of Ward 51 at Victoria Hospital. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Torbain Parish Church, Carron Place, Kirkcaldy, where Ella had been a devoted parishioner for 53 years.
Published in Fife Today on July 16, 2020