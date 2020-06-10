Home

RENTON Isabella (nee Wemyss) Anne and Lynn are very sad to announce the loss of their much loved mum, Isabella, who passed away peacefully from natural causes, in the loving care of Marchmont Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 29th May,2020, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late William and best friend and sister of Margaret and the late George and a treasured grandma and great-grandma. Private family funeral due to the current restrictions. No cards or letters.
Published in Fife Today on June 10, 2020
