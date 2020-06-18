|
|
|
RENTON Isabella The family of the late Isabella wish to extend their sincere thanks for all expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks must go to all carers and staff at Marchmont Care Home, Path Medical Practice and Hospital at Home, Ross and colleagues at Crosbie Matthew, Rev Catriona Morrison, Victoria florists and the staff of Kirkcaldy Crematorium, all of whom have shown their dedication to helping others during these challenging times.
Published in Fife Today on June 18, 2020