|
|
|
NORCROSS Isobel Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, with her family by her side, Isobel, passed away on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020. A loving wife of the late Bert, a loving mum to Bill and Tracy, a cherished gran of Owen, Richard and David and a great-gran to Kerriss.
A graveside service will be held at Dysart Cemetery, on Friday, 7th February, at 1 p.m., to which all family and friends are warmly invited.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be given after the service to the on going work of Ostlers House, Day Care Centre.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 30, 2020