GILLESPIE Ivan Kenneth Peacefully, at his home, in Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 28th May, 2020, Ivan, aged 90 years, beloved husband of Mona, loving dad of Kenneth, David and Sam, devoted grandad of Adam, Lynsey and Craig. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends . Funeral service private due to the current situation.
A memorial service will be held at St Peter's Episcopal Church Kirkcaldy the details will be announced once the current restrictions are lifted.
Published in Fife Today on June 10, 2020
