|
|
|
DENOUETTE Jack Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, on 18th January, 2020, Jack, of Cupar, in his 91st year. Loving and devoted father to Kevin and Shevaun, respected father-in-law to Steve, much beloved grandad to Cameron and Keeragh, dear friend to Sheila and Geoff and good friend to all who knew him. Funeral on Wednesday, 12th February, at 12.45 p.m., at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Those who are unable to attend the crematorium are welcome to join the family to pay their respects at Duffus Park Bowling Club, Cupar, at 2 p.m. Family flowers only, but donations, if so desired, can be made to Marie Curie on the day. Informal dress.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 7, 2020