CULROSS James Suddenly and peacefully, at Methilhaven Care Home, Methil on Saturday, 29th February, 2020. James "Jim" Culross, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Jean, loving step-dad of Yvonne Vicki David and John, a cherished grandad of Stacey, Kathryn, Christopher and Michael, also a treasured brother, brother-in-law, uncle to Scott and a good friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 16th March, 2020, cortege arriving at 11 a.m. To which all friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, but donations maybe given on leaving the service if so desired for Prostate Cancer in memory of Jim.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 12, 2020