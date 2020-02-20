|
DAVIDSON James Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on 15th February, 2020, James (Jim), aged 75 years, formerly from Lochgelly, latterly from Inverkeithing. Beloved husband of Pamela, younger brother of William (Bill), much loved dad of Alan and Stuart, father-in-law to Inger and Nicola, devoted grandad to Megan, Harris and Oskar.
Sorely missed.
Funeral service will take place at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Wednesday, 26th February, at
10.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2020