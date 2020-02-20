Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James DAVIDSON

Notice Condolences

James DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON James Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on 15th February, 2020, James (Jim), aged 75 years, formerly from Lochgelly, latterly from Inverkeithing. Beloved husband of Pamela, younger brother of William (Bill), much loved dad of Alan and Stuart, father-in-law to Inger and Nicola, devoted grandad to Megan, Harris and Oskar.
Sorely missed.
Funeral service will take place at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Wednesday, 26th February, at
10.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -