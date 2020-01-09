Home

HYND James Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, on Thursday, 2nd January, 2020, James (Jim), aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Joan, a loving dad of Scott and the late Joan, dear father-in-law of Lesley, much loved grandad of Cameron, Fiona, Gavin and Lorna. Sadly Missed. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 17th January, at 3 p.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given for Diabetes UK on leaving the service, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 9, 2020
