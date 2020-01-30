|
HYND James Joan and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy after their sad loss, also flowers, cards and phone calls. Thanks to Balgonie Ward at Cameron Hospital and Ward 23 at the Victoria Hopsital for their care of Jim. Also thanks to Rev Lynn Brady for her comforting service and to Co-op Funeralcare for all all their help. Lastly, all who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium donating £350 for Diabetes UK.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 30, 2020