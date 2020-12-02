|
HYND James Sadly but peacefully, on Sunday, 22nd November, 2020, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, James Shanks Hynd (Jim/Jimmy), of Leslie, formerly Dundee and Glenrothes, passed away surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Isobel
(nee Nicoll) and much loved dad to Gary and Robin. A wonderful grandad to all of his grandchildren as well as a loving brother and uncle. Funeral service will be private. Family flowers only. Cortege leaving at 12.15 p.m., on Tuesday, 8th December, 2020, from Douglas Road, Leslie, to Kirkcaldy Crematorium, via Leslie High Street, for all those who would like to pay their respects.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 2, 2020