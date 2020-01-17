Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James KINNINMONTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James KINNINMONTH

Notice Condolences

James KINNINMONTH Notice
KINNINMONTH James Peacefully, at home, surrounded with his loving family, on Tuesday, 7th January, 2020, James (Jim) Kinninmonth, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Gwen, a loving dad of Craig and Steven, cherished grandad, brother and brother-in-law, also a treasured uncle and a friend to many. Funeral service at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Friday, 24th January, 2020, at 2.45 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations may be given on leaving the service, if so desired, for Prostate Cancer in memory of Jim.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -