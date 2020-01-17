|
KINNINMONTH James Peacefully, at home, surrounded with his loving family, on Tuesday, 7th January, 2020, James (Jim) Kinninmonth, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Gwen, a loving dad of Craig and Steven, cherished grandad, brother and brother-in-law, also a treasured uncle and a friend to many. Funeral service at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Friday, 24th January, 2020, at 2.45 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations may be given on leaving the service, if so desired, for Prostate Cancer in memory of Jim.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 17, 2020