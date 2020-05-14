|
STRUTHERS James Mark At Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 11th May, 2020, Mark, aged 59 years. Beloved son of Mary and the late James, loving brother of Nicolas and brother-in-law of Julie, also a dear nephew, cousin and friend to many. Due to current circumstances the funeral service is private. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at Victoria Hospital for their professionalism and compassion.
Published in Fife Today on May 14, 2020