Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James STRUTHERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Mark STRUTHERS

Notice Condolences

James Mark STRUTHERS Notice
STRUTHERS James Mark At Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 11th May, 2020, Mark, aged 59 years. Beloved son of Mary and the late James, loving brother of Nicolas and brother-in-law of Julie, also a dear nephew, cousin and friend to many. Due to current circumstances the funeral service is private. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at Victoria Hospital for their professionalism and compassion.
Published in Fife Today on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -