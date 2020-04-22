|
MITCHELL James Very suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, with his loving family by his side on Sunday, 12th April, 2020. James (Mitch), aged 76 years of Methil, a loving and devoted husband of Anne, much loved dad of Steven and Lisa, father-in-law of Alison and Kevin, a cherished grandad, dear brother, uncle and special friend to many.
"Mitch will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him".
Mitch will be laid to rest at Methilmill Cemetery, on Wednesday, 22nd April, at 11 a.m. This service will however, be strictly for immediate family members only due to the restrictions surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak. Please light a candle or raise a glass at this time to remember Mitch and show your support for his family.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 22, 2020