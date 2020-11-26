|
MURRAY James Alexander (Sandy) Peacefully, at Raigmore Hospital, on Sunday, 15th November, 2020, with his family by his side, James Alexander (Sandy), aged 86 years, of Coull, Insh and formerly of Kirkcaldy and Aberdeen. Dear husband of Mabel (Mabs), much loved dad of Sandy, Jill, Janet, Catherine and Isobel, a very proud grandad of all his grandchildren and father-in-law to Willie, Darryl and Jojo.
A private funeral service will have taken place on Wednesday, 25th November, 2020. Family flowers only please, however donations may be given to benefit Cancer Research UK via John Ross Funeral Services Ltd. 20 High Street, Grantown-on-Spey,
PH26 3HB, Tel: 01479 872222 or [email protected]
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 26, 2020