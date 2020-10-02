|
|
|
PARKER James (Ivan) Heather Parker and family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr F. Macdonald and Dr N. Donald, also all the nursing staff at the Tarvit Ward, Adamson Hospital, Cupar and the district nurses for all their outstanding care, kindness and professionalism shown to Ivan and myself whilst he was in their care. Thank you to friends and neighbours for the many cards, following the sad loss of Ivan. Thanks also to Steven Stewart Funeral Directors for their kindness and support.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 2, 2020