PATERSON James Peacefully, on 28th January, 2020, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee. James (Hamish) Paterson, of Newburgh, Fife, husband to Carolyn, much loved step-dad to Mark, Lynn and Wendy, grandad to Cody, Leah, Brooke and Abbie, beloved brother and brother-in-law to Eric and Linda and a loved uncle. Hamish will be missed by all. Funeral service at Perth Crematorium, on Tuesday, 11th February, at 2 p.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but a retiring collection, in memory of Hamish, maybe given at the crematorium for the Renal Unit, at Perth Royal Infirmary, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 7, 2020