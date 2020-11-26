Home

SIMPSON James Clark (Jim) Peacefully, at Raith Manor Care Home, on Tuesday, 17th November, 2020, Jim, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret and a much loved brother of Jean, Helen and the late Ian. Jim was also a much loved uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, brother-in-law and a friend to many more. Due to current restrictions the funeral service will be private, however Jim's service will be streamed live from the Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 27th November, at 2.15 p.m. for those who are unable to attend in person.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 26, 2020
