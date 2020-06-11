|
SINCLAIR James Adamson Olive, Roy and family would like to thank all relatives, neighbours and friends for kind expressions of support, cards and flowers. Special thanks to Colonel Jim Kinloch and Craig Adamson for the fitting tribute at service, Colonel Kinloch Royal Artillery and Mr Jim Paterson British Legion for arranging salute at townhouse and crematorium. Mr David Torrence and Counselor Carol Lindsay and Rod Cavanagh and the people waving saltires along the route. Dad would be smiling down and appreciating all the effort. Barber Les Phimister for all free haircuts since the age of 99, the carers who attend dad and all the people who attend the townhouse and crematorium to pay repsects we say a big thank you. Finally, to Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for his professional and understanding attence to the family.
Published in Fife Today on June 11, 2020