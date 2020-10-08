|
|
|
STEWART Jane Peacefully, at home, on Monday, 28th September, 2020, Jane (Jean), aged 91 years of Glenrothes. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Moira (Mo), dear mother-in-law of Walter, devoted nanny of Colin, Hannah and Carly. Due to the current situation, a private service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 14th October, at 2.15 p.m. People wishing to pay their respects may stand at the crematorium driveway at approximately 2.10 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 8, 2020