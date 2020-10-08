Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane STEWART

Notice Condolences

Jane STEWART Notice
STEWART Jane Peacefully, at home, on Monday, 28th September, 2020, Jane (Jean), aged 91 years of Glenrothes. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Moira (Mo), dear mother-in-law of Walter, devoted nanny of Colin, Hannah and Carly. Due to the current situation, a private service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 14th October, at 2.15 p.m. People wishing to pay their respects may stand at the crematorium driveway at approximately 2.10 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -