WRIGHT Jane (Jean) Suddenly, at St Andrews Hospital, with her loving family by her side, on Tuesday, 25th August, 2020, Jane (Jean), aged 83 years, of Methil, a devoted daughter of the late Elizabeth, beloved sister of Eric, the late Chris and the late Les, a special aunty and great-aunty. Jean will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 7th September, due to the social distancing measures currently in place this service is strictly for immediate family members only.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 2, 2020
