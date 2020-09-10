|
MITCHELL Janet Suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, on Monday, 7th September, 2020, Janet Binnie Mitchell, aged 62 years of Dundonald. Beloved wife of Wullie, loving mother of David and Mark, mother-in-law to Laura and Kelly and a dearly loved and devoted gran to Leah, Kaci, Jack and Katie, also a great friend to Jacqueline, Jennifer and Jan.
Janet's funeral service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 18th September, at 11 a.m., Covid restrictions remain in place, however, please be aware that funeral cortege will depart from the family home, Dundonald Crescent at 10.30 a.m.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 10, 2020