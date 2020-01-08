|
QUINN Janet Peacefully, at Glenburnie Care Home, Leven, on Sunday, 29th December, 2019, Janet, aged 86 years, beloved wife of Danny, much loved mum of Brian and Keith, loving mother-in-law of Shirley and a devoted gran and great-gran. Reception of Remains at St Agatha's RC Church, Methil, on Tuesday, 14th January, 2020, at 4.30 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 15th January, at 9.45 a.m., and thereafter to Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. RIP.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 8, 2020