SMITH Janet Peacefully, at Peacehaven Care Home, Lundin Links, on Friday, 27th December, 2019, Janet Munro (Jenny), aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Walter Ferguson (Ferg), much loved mother of Gordon and Donald, loving mother-in-law of Madge and a dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 13th January, 2020, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be given in aid of Peacehaven Care Home, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 2, 2020