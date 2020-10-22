|
CALLAGHAN Jean Blackie Passed away peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, on Saturday, 10th October, 2020, after a difficult and traumatic few months. Jean Blackie (nee Lewis), aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Danny, loving and much loved mother to John and Stephen and mother-in-law to Sheila and Elaine. Adoring and proud gran to Diane, Lynn, Fiona and Lisa and GG to Laughlan, Meg, Cammy, Conner and the late Lyle.
Will be sadly missed by all her family.
Funeral on Tuesday, 27th October, at 11 a.m., at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Due to current restrictions funeral will be private and family only. Donations to Jean's favourite charities, Cancer Research and British Heart Foundation, welcome.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 22, 2020