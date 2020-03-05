Home

HEGGIE Jean Passed away peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 22nd February, 2020, surrounded by her family. Jean, aged 82 years of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife of the late David (Skave), much loved mum of David, Margaret, Isobel, Andrew and the late Robert and Etta and a devoted gran and great-gran. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, March 9 at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Ward 31, Victoria Hospital, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 5, 2020
