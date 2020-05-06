|
HILL Jean (nee Mitchell) Following a long illness fought with great courage and dignity, with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, 30th April, 2020, Jean, aged 83 years, of Leven, former District Matron of Eastern Star (Fife and Kinross), loving wife of the late William, a devoted mum of Alan and mother-in-law of Margaret, a cherished nan and great-nan of Stuart, Martin, Louise, Mason and Oliver, a special sister, aunt and a good friend to many. "Jean will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her". Jean will be laid to rest at Scoonie Cemetery, on Wednesday, 13th May, at 11.00 a.m. Due to the current social distancing measures in place this service is restricted to immediate family members only. Please feel free to light a candle or remember Jean in your own private way at this time.
"Forever loved and remembered with a smile".
Published in Fife Today on May 6, 2020