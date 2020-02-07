Home

Jean Peacefully, at St Andrews House Care Home, on Sunday, 2nd February, 2020, Jean (nee Ramsay), in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late John McCreadie, much loved mother of Alan, Robert and Elizabeth, dearly loved grandmother of Emma, Steven, Stewart, Christopher and Elizabeth and a proud great-granny to her seven great-grandchildren. Funeral service in Dunino Parish Church, on Thursday, 13th February, at 1.30 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, thereafter to Kirkcaldy Crematorium, for 3 p.m. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made for Save The Children.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 7, 2020
