McCREADIE
Jean The family of the late Jean would like to thank all their relatives, friends, and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss, also all those who paid their last respects at Dunino Church and who kindly made donations to Save The Children in her memory. The collection raised £552, for which we thank you. Special thanks to the Rev Marion Paton for her comforting service, to Jenny Gratwick for the organ music and to Audrey Johnstone and her team at Macgregors Funeral Directors for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 21, 2020