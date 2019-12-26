|
McNAB
Jean Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 21st December, 2019. Jean, aged 90 years, beloved wife of the late Eric, much loved mum of Marilyn and the late Roy, Annette and Ian, dear mother-in-law of Robert, loving gran of Claire and Sarah, also devoted great-gran of Eva. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 7th January, 2020, at 11.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be given at the crematorium in aid of charities close to Jean's heart.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 26, 2019