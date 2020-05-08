|
|
|
RUSSELL Jean Peacefully, at home, in St Andrews, on 1st May, 2020, following a long illness, Jean Mitchell Dingwall Russell (nee Clark), aged 90. Retired primary school teacher. Beloved husband of Robin, mother of Catriona and Michael, sister to John and the late Jenny, grandmother of Steven and Karen and great-grandmother of Sonny. The family would like to extend their thanks to the wonderful carers who looked after Jean so well during her final months. Funeral private due to current restrictions.
Published in Fife Today on May 8, 2020