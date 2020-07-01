|
Walker Jean Glen, Glen, Mark, Faye & Karen would like to offer heartfelt thanks to their family and friends everywhere for all their support and kind expressions of sympathy following the recent sad
loss of their wife and mum Jean.
Also thanks to the staff in Ward 32 at the Victoria Hospital, the community carers, palliative nurses and the
district nurses and doctors at
Scoonie Medical Practice for their support and care given.
Special thanks to Neil Brunton for
all of his kind care, attention and professional handling of arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on July 1, 2020