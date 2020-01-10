|
WILSON Jean Suddenly, but peacefully, at Gibson Care Home, St Andrews, on Saturday, 28th December, 2019, our Jean passed away aged 67. A dearly beloved daughter of Bobby and Maisie (Higham), a dearly beloved sister and sister-in-law of Hugh and Margo, Molly, Sandy, Elizabeth and Donnie, Bertie and Mark, also a loving aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral service to celebrate Jean's life on 15th January, 2020, at Hope Park Church, St Andrews, at 12.45 p.m. Interment thereafter at Upper Largo Cemetery. Open to all family and friends of Jean. Donations if desired to Friends of Rymonth, Gibson Care Home and Hope Park Church.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 10, 2020