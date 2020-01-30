|
MARR Jeanie Grant (Sheena) Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, 19th January, 2020. Jeanie Grant Marr (Sheena) (nee Harley), devoted wife of Thomas Marr, much loved mum of Gillian and Grant, cherished gran and great-gran and a dear friend to many, will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 6th February, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium to Rachel House and Marie Curie Cancer Care, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 30, 2020