HOPGOOD Jennifer Anne Peacefully, at South Grange Care Home, Monifieth, on Thursday, 16th April, 2020, Jennifer Anne - Jenny (nee Wilson), aged 85 years, former St Andrews bookseller. Beloved wife of Alaric, dearly loved sister of Janet, loving mother of Cathy, proud granny of Kirsty and Ailsa, loving aunt, great-aunt and mother-in-law and good friend to many. Funeral service, for immediate family only, on Monday, 27th April, at
11 a.m., at Western Cemetery, St Andrews. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when current restrictions on gatherings are lifted. Grateful thanks to all staff at South Grange for their care and attention.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 23, 2020