|
|
|
REYNOLDS Jenny 06/07/1925 - 26/05/2020
Irene, Neil and their families wish to thank the many relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers, messages and telephone calls we have received, at this sad and difficult time. Thank you to those who have given charitable donations, which we will send to Marie Curie. We are grateful for all the kindness that has been shown to us. Our sincere thanks also to the doctors, nurses and staff of Glenwood Surgery for their kindness and care of Jenny, and to the many carers from Constance Care, who have been such a support over the last few years. Our grateful thanks to Revd David Smith for conducting the funeral service which, due to the Covid-19 situation, had to be restricted to immediate family. Our gratitude also to Co-op Funeralcare (Glenrothes) for the respect and dignity shown to all the family. We were particularly touched to see all those who lined the route of the funeral procession, to say their farewells to Jenny. Thank you.
Published in Fife Today on June 10, 2020