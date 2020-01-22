|
SMITH Jenny The family of the late Jenny Smith wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent sad loss, also for the cards, messages of condolence and flowers received. Thanks to Kerry and all the staff at Peacehaven Care Home, Lundin Links who looked after her so well in her final years there, to Reverend Gavin Boswell for his comforting service and all his help and kindness shown, to Terry and Nicola of the Co-op Funeralcare Leven for all their help and to all those who attended the funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium their kind donations raised £435 for Peacehaven Care Home.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 22, 2020