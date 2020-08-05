|
HERD Jessica Suddenly, on Sunday, 26th July, 2020, at ICU, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, after a bravely borne battle, Jessica,
aged 26 years of Methil, a much loved daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt and a much respected work colleague and friend to many. Funeral service private, due to current coronavirus restrictions, but cortege will leave from Fairfield Farm, Colinsburgh, at 1.15 p.m., on Friday, 7th August, and will pass through McDonald Street, Methil and Main Street, Methilhill for those wishing to pay their last respects.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 5, 2020