KINNINMONTH Jim Gwen, Craig and Steven wish to express their sincere thanks to all friends, relatives and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent sad loss of Jim, also for the cards, letters and flowers received. Thanks to Dr Pattison and the District Nurses at Loch Leven Medical Practice, Tanya Bell, Macmillan Care and Dr Malik, Consultant Oncologist and the specialist Nurses. Special thanks to Perth and Kinross Rapid Response Team. Thanks to Neil Dorward for a comforting service and to Ian Johnston and the staff of Co-op Funeralcare, in Glenrothes, for funeral arrangements. The generous sum of £1587 was donated for Prostate Cancer Research.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 31, 2020