SCOTT Jim Suddenly, at home, on Monday, 12th October, 2020, Jim, aged 78 years of Cupar, beloved husband of Jill, much loved dad of Jim, Rhona, Simon and Ryan, devoted grandad of Laura, Kirsty, Ferdinand and Rosa, a dear father-in-law of Maree and Jo, also a loved brother and good friend to many. Due to the current situation, a private funeral will take place. Jim's family ask that if the local community would like to turn out to pay their respects to him on his final journey, whilst maintaining a safe and social distance, the funeral cortege will be leaving the family home in Cupar on Tuesday, 27th October, at 11 am, travelling along East Road, onto Station Road, then out along South Road on to his final resting place. Donations, if so desired, may be made to Mountain Rescue and Macmillan Nurses, via Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, Cupar.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 16, 2020